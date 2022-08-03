Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Newcomer is poised to unseat incumbent Democrat César Chávez

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 3, 2022

Progressive political newcomer Anna Hernandez was successful in overtaking incumbent Rep. César Chávez, D-Phoenix in Legislative District 24, according to the first two nights of election results. 
