Don't Miss
Senate OKs Roopali Desai judicial appointment (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 4, 2022

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Roopali Desai to be the newest judge on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals despite grilling by Republicans in her role in fighting laws approved by Republican state lawmakers and defending Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
