Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / RGA outspending DGA for AZ governor (access required)

RGA outspending DGA for AZ governor (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times August 11, 2022

Both the Republican Governors Association and the Democratic Governors Association are now paying for ads to try to swing the Arizona governor’s race, though both organizations’ ads trash their party’s opponent rather than propping up their own candidate. 
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hamadeh leads pack for Republican AG nomination  (access required)

With more than 430,000 votes counted, Abe Hamadeh held a narrow lead over commercial attorney Rodney Glassman in the race for the Republican nomination for Attorney General. 