Friends of Leach file lawsuit to get his name on general election ballot

Friends of Leach file lawsuit to get his name on general election ballot

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times August 18, 2022

After a narrow loss to Justine Wadsack, friends of incumbent Sen. Vince Leach, R-Saddlebrooke are filing a lawsuit to get his name on the general ballot instead of the challenger.  
