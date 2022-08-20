Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Arizona judge weighs state request to enforce abortion ban (access required)

Arizona judge weighs state request to enforce abortion ban (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press August 20, 2022

An Arizona attorney on Friday urged a judge to allow the state to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years through a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court decision.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.