Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Arizona Supreme Court explains decision to kill vote (access required)

Arizona Supreme Court explains decision to kill vote (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 20, 2022

Arizonans have no constitutional right to block lawmakers from cutting - or even eliminating - taxes, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Attorney: Ward can’t legally block phone records leading up to insurrection (access required)

State GOP chair Kelli Ward has no legal right to block a U.S. House committee from getting her phone records about her activities leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection, an attorney for the government is telling a federal judge.