Espinoza drops out of Senate race for SRP job  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 2, 2022

Unopposed state Senate candidate Rep. Diego Espinoza, D-Tolleson, withdrew from his race today to take a job with the Salt River Project, leaving his West Valley district with no candidate on the ballot. 
In the wake of a disastrous primary, Pinal County officials are considering new laws for smoother future elections.  