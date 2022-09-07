DON GARNER

CEO

ALLIANCE BANK OF ARIZONA

Don H. Garner is division CEO of Alliance Bank of Arizona. A founding member of the organization’s original management team, Don has nearly 30 years of experience in commercial and real estate lending in Arizona. Prior to joining Alliance Bank of Arizona, he spent 14 years with Valley National Bank, focusing on real estate lending in the Tucson and Phoenix markets. He is an active member of Arizona’s business and philanthropic communities. Don is past president of the Tucson Conquistadores and former chairman of La Paloma Family Services in Tucson. He has served on the boards of the Pima County Real Estate Research Council, the Metropolitan Pima Alliance, and the American Heart Association. Garner is a member of the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties (NAIOP) and the Urban Land Institute.

