CHIEF LENDING OFFICER

BANK 34

Kevin Cutter is the chief lending officer at Bank 34, bringing with him 30 years of experience in the financial sector. After starting his career in California, Kevin found his way to Arizona in 2018 while working as executive vice president and regional president for Pacific Premier Bank, where he oversaw that bank’s branches in Arizona and Nevada. In June of this year, Kevin joined the Bank 34 team and is based in its Scottsdale office. Bank 34 is a community bank that was founded in 1934 and operates in Arizona and New Mexico. Kevin holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance, Real Estate, and Law and a master’s degree in Real Estate and Construction Management from the University of Denver. Outside of his career, Kevin is a board member of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona and the Arizona Bankers Association..

