CEO

VANTAGE WEST CREDIT UNION

Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, president and CEO of Vantage West Credit Union, has been leading Vantage West since 2020. At the height of the pandemic, she enthusiastically accepted the important role of carrying forward the credit union’s 65+ year credit union legacy of service to Vantage West’s 170,000 members and providing executive leadership to the Vantage West team.

Sandra is passionate about serving Vantage West Members and getting involved in Tucson and the surrounding communities. She has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and is an active member of Women at the Top. Her spirit of service and volunteerism is infused into the credit union’s culture. Service to community is something she highly encourages for team members throughout the credit union. Sandra has a special passion for financial inclusion and financial wellness. She believes it is a fundamental priority in building strong communities.

Sandra has nearly 25 years of financial industry experience. She previously served as EVP/chief operating officer for the Workers Credit Union in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Prior to that, she was SVP/chief operating officer at Bellco Credit Union in Colorado. Sandra’s guiding principle is to “express gratitude and make sure people know you appreciate their contributions.”

