Hobbs, Lake, Clean Elections back to the drawing board on gubernatorial debate (access required)

Hobbs, Lake, Clean Elections back to the drawing board on gubernatorial debate (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 8, 2022

The Clean Elections Commission will take another week to try to wrangle the gubernatorial candidates onto the same debate stage.
