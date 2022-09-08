Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Lake and Hobbs stress business-friendly policies (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times September 8, 2022

Gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic Secretary of State, provided a centrist stance that seemed aimed at the business community, during a candidate forum that the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted on Sept. 7. Meanwhile, Republican opponent Kari Lake emphasized many of the same policies she has touted throughout her campaign during the event.
