Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Here’s what you should know about ESAs (access required)

Here’s what you should know about ESAs (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times September 9, 2022

Arizona is again grappling with the issue of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts and whether voters should decide for themselves if taxpayer money can fund private and home schools for all K-12 students.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Judge rules Wadsack stays on ballot in LD17 (access required)

A Pima County judge denied a request by friends of Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson, to knock GOP Senate nominee Justine Wadsack off the general election ballot on Monday. 