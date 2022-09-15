Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / education / Special session pushed to avoid over $1B in school funding cuts (access required)

Special session pushed to avoid over $1B in school funding cuts (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times September 15, 2022

Democrats and public school officials are again asking Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special legislative session to avoid over $1 billion in K-12 funding cuts this school year, months after Republicans used the promise of a special session as a carrot to bring Democrats on board with this year’s historic bipartisan budget. 
