Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Critics worry about impact of ban on books with sexually explicit materials in schools (access required)

Critics worry about impact of ban on books with sexually explicit materials in schools (access required)

By: Scianna Garcia Cronkite News Service September 26, 2022

A new ban on books containing sexual content is impacting Arizona public schools, and critics worry self-censoring will add further stress to already overburdened teachers.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

teacher residency, Tempe Elementary School District, Arizona Teacher Residency program, Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association, Ducey,Roosevelt Elementary School District, Osborn School District,

Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition (access required)

With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most.