Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / ‘Integrity bulletins’ focus on police misconduct (access required)

‘Integrity bulletins’ focus on police misconduct (access required)

By: Brooke Newman News21 September 29, 2022

Providing public information about police misconduct records can be a messy process but bulletins in Arizona and other states aim to keep residents informed of these issues. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo