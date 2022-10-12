Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jurors receive 1st pay hike in 50 years (access required)

Jurors receive 1st pay hike in 50 years (access required)

By: Haley Tenore Arizona Capitol Times October 12, 2022

Jurors are now eligible for up to $300 a day in Arizona Superior Courts, the first such pay increase in more than 50 years. 
