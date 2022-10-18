Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kaden Kleinschmidt Cronkite News October 18, 2022

Located in downtown Tucson, Café 54 serves as an employment training program for people with mental health conditions or developmental disabilities. In Arizona, more than 1 million adults have some sort of mental health condition – but about one-third do not get needed health care, often because of cost.
