AG candidates' views on death penalty differ (access required)

AG candidates’ views on death penalty differ (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times October 21, 2022

Capital punishment is rising to prominence again on the attorney general campaign trail after the Arizona Supreme Court granted Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s bid for the third execution of the year.  
