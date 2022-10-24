Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Inmate’s failed testing bid keeps Arizona execution on track (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press October 24, 2022

An execution planned next month for an Arizona prisoner remains on track after a judge rejected the condemned man's request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he's scheduled to be put to death.
