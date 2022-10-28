Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 28, 2022

The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them.
