Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Next governor won’t need congressional approval to use school trust fund account (access required)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

judges, election, Ward, phone records

House attorney urges court to reject Ward’s effort to shield records (access required)

The attorney for the U.S. House is urging the Supreme Court to reject a last-ditch effort by the head of the Arizona Republican Party to shield her phone records from the committee looking at the causes of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.