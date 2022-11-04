Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board (access required)

Arizona death row prisoner’s clemency bid rejected by board (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press November 4, 2022

Arizona's clemency board unanimously declined on Thursday to recommend that the governor commute a man's death sentence to life in prison, keeping the inmate's planned execution on track for his conviction in two 1980 killings.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber (access required)

An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection.