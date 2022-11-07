Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Healing through culture: Increasing access to Native American practices to treat mental health (access required)

Healing through culture: Increasing access to Native American practices to treat mental health (access required)

By: Laura Bargfeld Cronkite News November 7, 2022

Researchers have long pointed to the importance of incorporating cultural practices into behavioral health care for Native Americans, but there is an ongoing struggle to ensure those services are accessible and affordable.
No tags for this post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo