Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Incumbent Martinez leading with Democratic newcomer in LD16 House race  (access required)

Incumbent Martinez leading with Democratic newcomer in LD16 House race  (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

The single-shot Democrat state House of Representatives candidate in LD16 is leading alongside incumbent Rep. Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, after Tuesday’s early voting results. Martinez received 32.67% of the district’s votes as of 9 p.m. Her running mate Rob Hudelson got 29.62% and they both trail Democratic challenger Keith Seaman, who collected 35.28%.  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

drought, Colorado River, Lake Mead, crisis, water, Arizona State University, groundwater depletion

Bolding announces final appointment to WIFA board (access required)

Arizona’s new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority Board is complete after House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, announced the final appointment of the nine-member board Monday. 