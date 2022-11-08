Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / New trial denied for man convicted of killing Tucson girl (access required)

New trial denied for man convicted of killing Tucson girl (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2022

A judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson.
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Lake, Hobbs, law enforcement, campaign donations, fundraising, election, Republicans, Democrats, burglary, headquarters, Phoenix police, envelope, campaign, white powder,

Suspicious envelope found at Lake’s Phoenix office (access required)

Authorities on Sunday were investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.