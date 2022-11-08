Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Republican nominee Wadsack gains small lead over Nickerson (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times November 8, 2022

Republican Justine Wadsack has gained a small lead over her Democratic challenger in the Legislative District 17 Senate race. As of 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Wadsack was up with 50.4% of the vote. Democrat Mike Nickerson was less than a point behind with 49.6% of the vote.
