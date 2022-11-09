Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent (access required)

By: Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press November 9, 2022

Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe's reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.
