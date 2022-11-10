Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2022 Election News / Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania (access required)

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 10, 2022

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. 
No tags for this post.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

trial, Christopher Clements, murder, Tucson, child killer, Maribel Gonzalez, Isabel Celis

New trial denied for man convicted of killing Tucson girl (access required)

A judge has denied a new trial for a man convicted in the first of two murder cases in Tucson.