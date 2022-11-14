Hobbs lead out of reach, AP, networks call win

The Associated Press and major TV networks declared Democrat Katie Hobbs the winner of the Arizona governor’s race on Monday night, after Arizona’s two largest counties tabulated more than 100,000 votes on Monday.

Lake won 56.8% of a batch of 71,000 ballots dropped by Maricopa County around 6:40 p.m., but that was short of the vote share she needed to win the race. A smaller batch of about 24,000 ballots released by Pima County shortly before 6 p.m. helped Hobbs, who won just over 58% of those votes.

Hobbs was left leading Lake by 20,480 votes, according to updated information on the ABC15 website. The Arizona Secretary of State website didn’t immediately update with Maricopa County’s numbers and a page tracking ballots that remain to be counted crashed around the time of the ballot drop due to a surge of internet traffic.

Before the Maricopa County vote dump, there were about 130,000 votes left to count, according to the Secretary of State website, which would leave approximately 40,000 votes after the Monday update. That would mean Lake would need to win about three-quarters of the remaining votes to surpass Hobbs.

Paul Bentz, a veteran Arizona pollster, said that Hobbs will win after the Monday results.

“Game over,” he said in a text message.

“Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona. I am so honored and so proud to be your next Governor,” Hobbs tweeted at about 7:30 p.m.

A remaining question is whether the tight margin in the race will trigger an automatic recount. A state law passed this year increased the threshold for an automatic recount from 0.1% to 0.5%. After the Monday night update, the margin was 0.8%, according to vote tallies on the ABC15 site.

In other close statewide races, Republicans made gains.

Democratic Attorney General candidate Kris Mayes maintained a razor-thin lead of 4,200 votes over Republican Abe Hamadeh – a margin of just 0.2% – after Hamadeh earned 57.8% of the Monday batch from Maricopa County.

And GOP Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Tom Horne overtook Democrat Kathy Hoffman after earning 57.1% of Monday’s vote. Horne held a roughly 5,600-vote lead, or 0.2%.

By Monday night, the news that Hobbs was close to locking up a win didn’t come as a surprise.

In a statement on Sunday night, after a ballot drop that brought Lake closer but left her short of the vote share she needed to win the race, Hobbs’ team stopped just an inch short of declaring victory.

“With the latest tabulation results from Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima counties, Katie Hobbs is the unequivocal favorite to become the next Governor of Arizona,” Hobbs’ campaign manager Nicole DeMont said in an emailed statement. “Katie has led since the first round of ballots were counted, and after tonight’s results, it’s clear that this won’t change.”

Lake, who during the campaign fired off social media posts at a rapid pace, didn’t post to twitter or put out any media statements on Sunday. On Monday, she broke the twitter silence to say: “Arizona, I am fighting for you.”

She and her supporters also posted messages on Monday encouraging voters to “cure” their ballots if necessary. Curing is the process elections officials use to verify mail-in ballots when they can’t verify the signature on the ballot affidavit.

Just a few days earlier, even as Hobbs held a lead on paper, many people thought Lake would end up on top once all the votes were counted. Last Wednesday, Lake was taking transition meetings with prominent GOP figures including Arizona Chamber of Commerce President Danny Seiden and former Gov. Jan Brewer, according to reporting by Yvonne Wingett Sanchez of the Washington Post.

Last Friday may have been a turning point. That night, Maricopa County reported votes from 75,000 ballots, a majority of which were early ballots deposited into drop boxes on Election Day. Republicans thought it would break in their favor.

Instead, Hobbs took 54% of the batch, adding to her lead. Subsequent updates from Maricopa County broke in Lake’s favor, but they weren’t favorable enough for the Republican, who would have needed to earn greater shares of the votes counted over the weekend to stay competitive.

One question that remained shortly after the ballot update on Monday is how Lake will react.

Like other Arizona Republicans running for top statewide offices, Lake made the unfounded claim that Donald Trump won Arizona’s 2020 presidential election a central pillar of her campaign. She spent days before and after Nov. 8, showing doubt about the legitimacy of the election and in an Oct. 16, interview she refused to say if she would accept defeat.

Since Election Day, she has focused her attention on a voting equipment error that led to some voters depositing their ballots in a box on tabulation machines to be counted later and sent others to different voting locations. “This incompetency, or maladministration, is outrageous,” Lake said in an appearance on Fox News on Nov. 13.

Other GOP candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election have taken different paths following their own losses this month.

Blake Masters, the U.S. Senate candidate, appeared to indicate that he’s not going to fight the results of his race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The Associated Press called the race for Kelly after a vote dump on Nov. 11 and, the following morning, Masters issued a statement: “For my people who knocked on doors in 115-degree heat, and for the million+ Arizonans who put their faith in me, we are going to make sure that every legal vote is counted. If, at the end, Senator Kelly has more of them than I do, then I will congratulate him on a hard-fought victory.”

But Mark Finchem, the GOP candidate for Secretary of State who is closely tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, has spent the past few days implying there was something wrong with the election after the AP called the race for Finchem’s Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes.

“It is completely ridiculous that the Fake News is calling the elections in Arizona when there are 390k (many election day) ballots outstanding,” he tweeted on Nov. 12. “We are not conceding and are fighting,” he added on Monday morning.

The Monday update could mark the beginning of the end for a gubernatorial campaign that offered voters a stark choice between two candidates who both promised, in different ways, to depart from the policies of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Hobbs campaigned as a moderate, particularly on economic issues, and even praised Ducey’s record in that area. She has said she has no plans to raise taxes and her first major policy announcement of the campaign was a plan for “cutting red tape” for Arizona small businesses and making the government function more efficient and transparent.

She’ll depart from Ducey on other issues. While the governor has pushed to expand charter schools and school vouchers throughout his tenure, Hobbs has said she doesn’t support vouchers (also known as ESAs) and wants to invest more money into traditional public schools.

Hobbs also wants to protect access to abortion in Arizona. Ongoing legal battles have left the future of abortion access unclear in the state, but for now Arizona has two laws on the books: one that dates to the nineteenth century and bans all abortions unless they’re medically necessary; and another signed by Ducey earlier this year that bans all but medically necessary abortions after the 15-week mark of a pregnancy.

A Gov. Katie Hobbs will also mean a different approach to border issues. Hobbs has said she wants to shore up the state’s border security by working with federal and local law enforcement agencies. But her plan is modest compared to the aggressive solutions proposed by Lake, which included invoking an untested legal theory and building border barriers without federal cooperation – something that Ducey has done using shipping containers in recent months.

