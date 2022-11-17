Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times November 17, 2022

The Superintendent of Public Instruction race is set to come down to a recount as Democratic incumbent Kathy Hoffman and conservative Tom Horne continually swapped slight leads and small margins with each ballot drop.   
