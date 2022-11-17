Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Recent news / Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine (access required)

Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine (access required)

By: The Associated Press November 17, 2022

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled this week that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
