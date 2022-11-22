Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now (access required)

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press November 22, 2022

A second Republican-controlled Arizona county on Monday delayed certifying the results of this month's election as a protest against voting issues in Maricopa County that some GOP officials have blamed for their losses in top races including the contest for governor.
Two Republicans who control the board in Cochise County on Wednesday told a judge they want to withdraw a lawsuit they had filed just two days prior that sought to force their own elections director to hand-count all the ballots cast in-person on Election Day.