Cannabis insiders praise Biden’s pardoning (access required)

By: Colleen Sparks Arizona Capitol Times November 23, 2022

Arizona marijuana industry insiders are praising President Biden’s recent pardoning of thousands of people convicted of federal, simple possession of marijuana charges, but they say more work needs to be done at the state level to quickly erase black marks from many cannabis users’ records. 
