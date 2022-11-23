Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Report: Most adolescent suicides caused by firearms (access required)

By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 23, 2022

Health officials in Arizona recently reported firearms have become the top cause of adolescent suicides, passing strangulation-related deaths in 2021. 
