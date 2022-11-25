Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / courts / Feds say Ducey can’t build his own border barrier (access required)

Feds say Ducey can’t build his own border barrier (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services November 25, 2022

Lawyers for the federal government say a lawsuit by Gov. Doug Ducey seeking control of land along the border to place shipping containers is "flawed on so many fronts'' that it should not be allowed to proceed.
