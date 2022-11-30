Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times November 30, 2022

In partnership with a legislative committee, the University of Arizona will conduct a comprehensive study to estimate the total costs of damage to communities, businesses and residents affected by the 2021 Telegraph Fire.
