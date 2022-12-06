Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Ward wants Brnovich to investigate Hobbs' office contacting Twitter (access required)

Ward wants Brnovich to investigate Hobbs’ office contacting Twitter (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services December 6, 2022

The head of the Arizona Republican Party, Kelli Ward, wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate whether Democrat Katie Hobbs used her official position "to suppress free speech.''
