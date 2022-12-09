Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids (access required)

By: Laura Bargfeld Cronkite News December 9, 2022

In central Phoenix, Hushabye Nursery is home to babies born withdrawing from addictive substances they were exposed to in the womb. Across the country, cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome increased a startling 82% from 2010 to 2017, research shows. In Arizona, these cases increased 41% from 2017 to 2021.
