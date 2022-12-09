Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. Supreme Court mulls anonymous jury case (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 9, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up an Arizona-based case weighing whether courts can use anonymous juries at their discretion.
