Ducey, lawmakers disagree on special session support  (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez and Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times December 15, 2022

Gov. Doug Ducey said that even though he promised to call a special session, he’s not sure if he has support for it. Lawmakers say that’s not the case.  
