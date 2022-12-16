Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Groups sue to invalidate Prop 211 (access required)

Groups sue to invalidate Prop 211 (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 16, 2022

The Center for Arizona Policy, the Arizona Free Enterprise Club and two “Doe” donor plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission seeking to strike Proposition 211 from the books.  
Tags: , , , , , ,

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

election, Hamadeh, Mayes, Lake, Finchem, Fontes, ballots, tabulation, election contests, judges, hearings

Judges set hearings for many election contests (access required)

Judges across the state set hearings for election contests as the challenges fly under the 10-day deadline to be heard in court.  