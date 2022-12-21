Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press December 21, 2022

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. That means anyone who hasn't farmed more than 2 acres there during the past five years can't.
