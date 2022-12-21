Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Native Americans want input in State Fair rodeo (access required)

Native Americans want input in State Fair rodeo (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times December 21, 2022

At the annual Arizona State Fair an event called the All-Indian Rodeo features Native American competitors but isn’t organized by Native Americans – and some indigenous Arizonans want to change that. 
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, transition team, governor, Secretary of State,

Hobbs taps more Secretary of State staff for governor’s office  (access required)

Several more top staffers from the Secretary of State’s Office will follow Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs to the executive tower next year. 