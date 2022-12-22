Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trial fails to produce evidence needed to establish intentional misconduct in Lake’s election contest (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times December 22, 2022

Both days of the trial in Kari Lake’s election contest have failed to produce the evidence needed to establish intentional misconduct that flipped the results in Katie Hobbs’ favor.  
