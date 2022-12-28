Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona’s falling vaccination rates could lead to serious health issues in future (access required)

By: Cole Januszewski Cronkite News December 28, 2022

Vaccination rates among schoolchildren in Arizona have steadily declined since 2012, but the Covid pandemic accelerated the drop across the state. The trend is unlikely to reverse any time soon, which could result in serious health consequences for Arizonans in the future, experts fear.
