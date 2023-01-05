Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Gunches withdraws motion for his own death warrant (access required)

Gunches withdraws motion for his own death warrant (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times January 5, 2023

Death row inmate Aaron Gunches withdrew his motion for his own death warrant, citing the changing attorney general’s office and prior executions, “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture.”  
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hamadeh, Mayes, attorney general, lawsuit, Mayes, Maricopa County,

Hamadeh’s bid for attorney general continues as he seeks new trial (access required)

Abe Hamadeh’s bid for attorney general marches on as he filed a motion for a new trial, citing vote total discrepancies revealed in Pinal County’s recount as grounds to revisit ballots. 