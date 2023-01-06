Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down (access required)

Arizona’s shipping container wall on border is coming down (access required)

By: Anita Snow, Associated Press January 6, 2023

Former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's border barrier of shipping containers has been largely dismantled in time for a new Democratic administration, costing tens of millions of dollars over just a few months as they were set up and taken down again.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Inflation forces hard choice for older adults (access required)

Inflationary pressures may be starting to ease, but higher prices throughout much of 2022 are still taking a toll on older adults,