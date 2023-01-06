Vouchers could cost $1 billion a year

The universal voucher program in Arizona is expected to bankrupt the state, according to public school advocates.

The program, which was passed earlier this year by the Republican-led Arizona Legislature and then-Gov. Doug Ducey, was supposed to have little impact on public school funding, teacher pay and student resources. However, just five months later, the voucher program is set to have a significant financial impact on the state. It is estimated that the program will cost the state more than $500 million this school year and could reach $1 billion a year in the near future.

The vouchers are being claimed by many families whose children already attend private schools or are homeschooled, with over 80% of universal voucher applications coming from these groups. This means that every voucher is a subtraction from another child’s education, as they are being claimed by students who have never attended or already exited public schools and do not have state funds budgeted to them. The program does not have a cap on the number of vouchers available, leading to an unlimited amount of funding being taken away from Arizona’s public schools.

The program has also faced criticism for not being accountable or regulated. Some private schools have been found to be using the voucher money for non-educational purposes, such as paying for staff salaries or marketing expenses. This lack of accountability and regulation has led to concerns about the use of taxpayer money and the impact on the education of students who use the vouchers.

The lack of a cap on the vouchers and the failure to budget for the program have also led to concerns about the state going into debt to cover the costs. This program is expected to have an immediate $210 million impact on the state general fund, which provides money to Arizona’s public schools, and with over 5,000 applications currently under review, this total is expected to reach over $245 million this quarter. This far exceeds the legislative budget analysis estimate of $33 million for the entire 2022-23 school year. The funding for the vouchers must be stripped from the education general fund, creating a large deficit and threatening to drive the state into debt.

The universal voucher program in Arizona has been compared to the alternative-fuel vehicle subsidies that were passed in 2000. Lawmakers were told that the program would cost the state $10 million, but after just a few months, it was revealed that the actual cost was likely to surpass $600 million based on demand for the program. Legislators were forced to use the rainy-day fund to cover the costs and the program was eventually cancelled, leading to numerous lawsuits and the loss of $120 million in taxpayer funds. The alternative-fuel vehicle subsidies were seen as a national laughingstock for poor planning, and it appears that the universal voucher program in Arizona is heading down a similar path.

Sarah Bihms is a mother of three, who taught critical thinking and currently works in cybersecurity.