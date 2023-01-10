Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge outlines fixes to poor health care in Arizona prisons (access required)

Judge outlines fixes to poor health care in Arizona prisons (access required)

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press January 10, 2023

A federal judge who previously concluded Arizona was providing inadequate medical and mental health care to prisoners said she will give the state three months to ensure it has enough health care professionals to meet constitutional standards.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hooper, death row, execution, lethal injection, Phoenix, Phelps, William “Pat” Redmond, Marilyn Redmond

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday (access required)

Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track.